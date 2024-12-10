Mumbai, December 10: Outgoing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das in a heartfelt social media post expressed his gratitude to the government, stakeholders, and his colleagues for their support and contributions during his time in office. In a social media post shared on Tuesday, Das thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the role of RBI Governor and providing guidance and encouragement throughout his term. "Immensely grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for giving me this opportunity to serve the country as Governor RBI and for his guidance and encouragement. Benefited a lot from his ideas and thoughts," Das wrote.

He also extended his gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting the robust fiscal-monetary coordination during his tenure. "Heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman for her constant support and backing. The fiscal-monetary coordination was at its best and helped us to deal with the multiple challenges during the last six years," he said. 'Das Leaves Too Big Shoes to Fill for the Successor'.

Das acknowledged the inputs and suggestions received from stakeholders across various sectors, including the financial, agriculture, cooperative, and service industries. He expressed appreciation for experts, economists, and industry bodies for their valuable contributions to policymaking. In his message, Das also praised the RBI team for their collective efforts in navigating a challenging global economic environment marked by unprecedented shocks.

"A BIG thank you to the entire Team RBI. Together, we successfully navigated an exceptionally difficult period of unprecedented global shocks. May the RBI grow even taller as an institution of trust and credibility," he added. As Shaktikanta Das bids farewell, his tenure is remembered for its role in steering the Indian economy through turbulent times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainties. Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All You Need to Know About Revenue Secretary Set to Assume Office on December 11 Replacing Shaktikanta Das.

Will demit office as Governor RBI later today. Thank you everyone for your support and good wishes.(1/5) — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) December 10, 2024

The govt has appointed Sanjay Malhotra, currently serving as the revenue secretary at the Ministry of Finance as the new Governor of Reserve Bank of India. This appointment is effective December 11, 2024, and will continue for three years, as per an official notification from the Department of Personnel and Training released on Monday.

