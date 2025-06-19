Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 19 (ANI): In a significant step towards fostering environmental research and sustainability initiatives, Assam Women's University (AWU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Green Action Foundation (GAF).

The MoU signed aims to promote collaborative research, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building activities in areas of environmental conservation, sustainable development, and green innovation.

The signing ceremony was held at the university campus in the presence of Vice Chancellor Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, Registrar Tapan Gohain (ACS), and faculty members from AWU.

Representing the Green Action Foundation, Director, CBE, Pranab Kumar Sarmah and Sujith Kumar Das, CEO, were present to formalise the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar expressed enthusiasm over the collaboration and stated, "This MoU marks a new beginning for Assam Women's University in strengthening its commitment toward environmental education and research. The partnership with Green Action Foundation will provide our students and researchers with a valuable platform to engage in field-based studies, awareness programs, and policy-level dialogues."

The MoU's key objectives include joint research projects on climate change, biodiversity, and natural resource management and the organisation of seminars, workshops, and training programs on environmental issues.

Other objectives include exchange of scientific data, publications, and expertise, involvement of students in environmental awareness campaigns and green audits and the development of eco-friendly campus initiatives and community outreach programs.

Director, CBE of GAF, Sarmah, remarked, "We are delighted to partner with Assam Women's University. Through this collaboration, we hope to build a network of young researchers and change makers who can lead the future of sustainable development in Northeast India and beyond."

The partnership is expected to bring transformative opportunities for both faculty and students, while contributing significantly to the broader mission of environmental sustainability in the region.

