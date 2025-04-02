Kaziranga (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has witnessed an all-time high record number of tourists in the financial year 2024-25.

According to the data shared by Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, a total of 4,06,564 tourists including 17,693 foreign tourists had visited the national park in the year 2024-25.

"We have collected a revenue of Rs 10.90 crore in 2024-25. In 2014-15 a total number of 1,32,930 tourists visited the national park while the number jumped to 2,34,416 in 2021-22. A total number of 3,24,836 tourists visited the national park in 2022-23 and 3,27493 in 2023-24," Sonali Ghosh said.

She further said that Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, nestled in the heart of Assam, continues to captivate travellers and wildlife enthusiasts, experiencing a significant upsurge in tourism this year, and the total visitors has increased 4 times in the last 10 years. What has been remarkable is the increase in foreign tourists, which is now an impressive 4.5 % of the total tourists.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.

"In the past two years, Kaziranga National Park proudly welcomed His Excellency, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, marking a historic moment. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history as the first Prime Minister to visit Kaziranga on 9th March 2024. He is the first Prime Minister to do so since its elevation to a National Park in 1974. Very recently, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, along with 60 Heads of Mission from various countries, visited the park as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative on Feb 24, 2025, emphasizing its global significance," Ghosh said.

Under the able leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam Kaziranga has rightfully earned its place in the Global tourism destinations with New York Times recently ranking Assam and Kaziranga as one of the top Must See destinations, she said.

"Further, the Assam Government has prioritised eco-friendly tourism in Kaziranga and has announced the incentivization of EV safari vehicles in the recent budget. Kaziranga roared on the global stage, having hosted the 12th International Tourism Mart from 26th to 29th Nov 2024. This significant event underscored the park's role in promoting sustainable tourism and conservation efforts on an international platform. Moreover, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve was an integral part of the Advantage Assam Summit, showcasing its strategic importance in fostering specialized skills for conservation and sustainable tourism under Advantage Assam 2.0," she added.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve comprises of 3 Divisions viz. Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat; Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali and Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon.

She said that Kaziranga is experiencing a remarkable boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of innovative initiatives like the Bird Safari in Panbari in Eastern Assam Wildlife Division in February of 2025, Cycling in Kohora, Panpur Jeep Safari & Boat Safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division, etc. These initiatives, aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, has captured the hearts of both residents and visitors alike, turning Kaziranga into a must-visit destination.

"The Kaziranga Staff -welfare society run Eco-Shops have been able to showcase curated Kaziranga related souvenir items and community products that have helped create fond memories for the visitors. Local businesses have also benefited from the increased tourist influx, with hotels, restaurants, and shops reporting a surge in activity. The success of these events has created new opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors, further contributing to the overall economic growth of the area," Ghosh said. (ANI)

