Morigaon (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Ahead of the New Year, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has been witnessing a surge in tourist footfall.

Both domestic and foreign tourists have visited the wildlife sanctuary, which is also known for having the highest density of Indian one-horned rhinos in the world.

Migratory birds have also started arriving in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, attracting Indian as well as foreign tourists.

According to the authorities of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, this is the peak time of arrival for both domestic and foreign tourists and visitors to the wildlife sanctuary.

The Jeep Safari Association of Pobitora said that they are expecting more tourists to come to the wildlife sanctuary in the coming days of this season.

Ajit Narayan Choudhury, forester of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, told ANI that both foreign and Indian tourists are coming here.

"This is peak time and we are expecting that more tourists will come here in the coming days in January and February. We have made all arrangements for the tourists here," Ajit Narayan Choudhury said.

According to the authorities of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in the 2022-23 tourist season, a total of 31,029 Indian tourists and 403 foreign tourists visited the wildlife sanctuary and the revenue collection was Rs 55.26 lakh.

In this tourist season (2023-24), from October 20 to December 26, nearly 9,500 Indian tourists and 183 foreign tourists visited the wildlife sanctuary and the revenue collection is Rs 18 lakh.

Nripen Nath, President of the Jeep Safari Owners' Association of Pobitora, said that recently more than 100 delegates of the International Ranger Forum and the Sri Lankan Parliamentary Team visited this wildlife sanctuary and both Indian and foreign tourists are coming here.

"This year, many migratory birds also come here and people are showing their interest in seeing this as well. We expect that more tourists will come here. This year, foreign tourists from France, Indonesia, Poland, the Netherlands, the USA, Korea and other countries have visited the wildlife sanctuary. Many local youths are engaged in the tourism sector here and it has also generated a lot of employment opportunities here," Nripen Nath said.

Upen Nath, a resident of Pobitora, said, "We are very hopeful that more tourists, both Indian and foreign, will be here this year compared to the previous year."

On the other hand, Arun Srivastava, a tourist from New Delhi, said that he loved to see the wild animals and birds in the wildlife sanctuary.

"This is my first visit to Pobitora. This is an unplanned visit to Pobitora, but this is amazing. I am amazed to see the migratory birds, one-horned rhinos, and wild buffalo. It is an amazing experience. This is one of the best places for tourists to come. We are very happy to be here," Arun Srivastava said.

Another tourist, Sipra Srivastava, said, "Earlier, I had never seen such animals. This is the place where I can see one-horned rhinos, other animals, and birds."

On the other hand, Sutapa Goswami, a tourist from Guwahati, said that the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is so beautiful.

"I come here with my family. This is my first visit to Pobitora. This wildlife sanctuary has the highest density of one-horned rhinos. We have also seen beautiful migratory birds here. I am really excited and looking forward to going to see the wild animals," Sutapa Goswami said.

Dipankar Sarma, another tourist from Guwahati, said that this is his first visit to Pobitora.

"It is a very lovely place with peace and quiet. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is very close to Guwahati and is the home of one-horned rhinos, wild buffaloes, wild boar, and birds. Foreign tourists have also come here," Dipankar Sarma said. (ANI)

