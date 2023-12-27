New Delhi, December 27: Delhi on Wednesday reported its first case of JN. 1 sub-variant of Covid but Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that there is no need to panic as it only causes mild sickness. COVID-19 Variant JN.1 in Delhi: National Capital Reports First Case of New Coronavirus Strain,

Bharadwaj said: "JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and is a mild infection. This is the one spreading in south India. There is no need to panic. It causes mild sickness." COVID-19 Variant JN.1: 63 Cases of New Coronavirus Strain Reported Across India Till Yesterday: Report.

JN.1 has been detected amid the new Covid cases being reported in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2023 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).