Agartala, Feb 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura was ahead of the opposition Left-Congress, according to early trends on TV channels.

The BJP-IPFT alliance was ahead in 25-36 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance was leading in 11-23 seats.

The Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma, was also leading in 8-12 seats, early trends showed.

The Election Commission is yet to announce any official bulletin regarding the results.

The early trends, mainly derived from the counting of postal ballots, may change with several rounds of counting left for all the seats.

Counting of votes for the 60 assembly seats in the state began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was held on February 16. A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

