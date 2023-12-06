New Delhi, December 6: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected an under-construction flyover in Anand Vihar and directed officials to complete the work by April 2024, a statement said. The six-lane flyover will decrease the traffic load on the stretch from Apsara Border to Anand Vihar. She said the flyover is a crucial project to make east Delhi traffic jam-free. Therefore, any delay in its construction will not be tolerated.

She directed the officials to expedite the remaining work by doubling the number of people and machines involved in the construction. She also weekly progress reports. During the inspection, Atishi said, "Kejriwal government will not tolerate any delay in important projects like this. The construction of the flyover is lagging behind the scheduled time, causing daily traffic jams affecting thousands of vehicles, leading to inconvenience for the commuters." Delhi: Education Minister Atishi Flags Off Irregularities in 12 Colleges in National Capital Affiliated With University of Delhi.

The Public Works Department minister said if the construction is not completed by April, action will be taken against the officials. "PWD officials must work towards making their planning, monitoring and evaluation system more efficient to avoid delays in any other projects," she said.

Under this project, a six-lane, 1,440 metre-long flyover is being constructed on Road Number 56 between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border. Once it is complete, commuters will not face traffic snarls in Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar, and Shreshth Vihar, officials said. 'Parties Which Speak Against PM Modi Are Being Raided by ED, CBI, IT': Delhi Minister Atishi Attacks BJP Over AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Arrest (Watch Video).

Around 1.48 lakh vehicles are expected to use the flyover daily, providing them with significant convenience in commuting. With each trip, the commuters will save more than 11 minutes, leading to a daily savings of 42,700 hours, they said.

The emission of carbon dioxide will be reduced by 1.50 lakh tonnes along with an annual saving of 16.57 lakh litres of fuel, resulting in a yearly cost savings of Rs 144.78 crore for the people, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)