Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], January 26 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Tuesday that the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rekindled the spark of creativity and innovation and taken the Gandhian concept of Gram Swaraj to the next level.

In his address at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Central Stadium here, the Governor said the spirit of "Atmanirbharta or self-reliance", has been deep seated in the Indian ethos.

He said India was manufacturing two COVID-19 vaccines in record time and it reflects the spirit of self-reliance.

"The Atmanirbhar Bharat announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji during the days of the pandemic, rekindled the spark of creativity and innovation, taking the Gandhian concept of Gram Swaraj to the next level. In addition to the many indigenous vaccines in the offing, the two vaccines against COVID-19, developed by Indian scientists and doctors in record time and trusted by the world, will remain as an endearing and epic stride in the history of Indian science, symbolizing the Indian spirit of self-reliance. The spirit of atmanirbharta or self-reliance, has been deep seated in the Indian ethos," he said.

The Governor said that the spirit of self-reliance as well as 'Make in India' was evident not only in the development of the vaccines, but also in the development of ventilators and mass production of Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] kits.

"Moreover, drawing strength from the Indian tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam, we supplied medicines and equipment required to treat COVID infection globally, including the developed nations. Today, we as the 'pharmacy of the world' are supplying COVID vaccine to our neighbourhood and other nations," he said.

He conveyed his gratitude to the doctors and scientists who developed the vaccine and the healthcare professionals and corona warriors from government and civil society who are working with dedication to contain the menace of COVID-19.

The Governor said that the recent developments at the borders were a test more of restraint of armed forces than of their strength.

"As a nation, we take immense pride in our armed forces, which are among the strongest in the world, with capabilities matching their large mandate. Their eternal vigil and restraint instil in us, a greater sense of security. The acquisition of the latest generation aircrafts by Indian Air Force and the successful testing of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System and Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo by the Indian Army have made us proud," he said.

"Equally proud are we, to see Indian Navy's second Aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant ready for sea trial and the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine ready for service. Despite the hurdles caused by COVID-19, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) could accomplish three missions in 2020 and venture into remote launch operations from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, in the true spirit of the new normal" he added.

He also referred to achievements of Kerala, saying that accomplishments in education have always placed the state on a higher pedestal.

"I am happy that the government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has succeeded in making Kerala the first in the country to digitize its general education sector. We have also been ranked first in the National School Education Index of Niti Aayog," he said. (ANI)

