Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rachana Reddy on Friday reacted to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's video on alleged poaching of TRS MLAs and said that it is nothing but a "ridiculous" attempt of KCR to defame and slander the BJP.

"The so-called farmhouse link is an elaborated video of artists just sitting around and speaking dialogues instructed by KCR, where people are just trading names and using top people's names to defame and slander them without any proof," BJP leader Rachana Reddy told ANI.

She wondered at KCR's "audacity" of accusing the BJP of buying MLAs while his own record is completely filled with corruption and dubious horse-trading of MLAs, she said.

The BJP MLA further said that the BJP will hit and fight back but will not comment on the matter anymore since the issue is "subjudice".

"The BJP is going to hit and fight back and is not going to comment anymore because the issue is subjudice, but the irony has not passed BJP because the man who has done horsetrading actually has the goal and audacity to question BJP with no evidence and the claim that the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, along with Telangana are at the risk of horse-trading by BJP," she said.

"It is definitely defamation, slandering, and an attempt to deliberately malign, defame and completely destroy the name of BJP," she added further while mentioning that the Telangana CM will get a befitting reply.

In her conversation with ANI, Rachana Reddy also called out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and asked her to show the evidence of poaching. She dared Banerjee to come forward and extend support to KCR.

KCR released the said video on Thursday while reacting to the incident that took place on October 26.

"There are troubling situations in the country. Democracy is being killed in the country. I speak with great pain. I can't believe that such evil can exist. Unemployment has increased. The value of the rupee has fallen. The BJP has destroyed the country in all fields," KCR said in a conversation with media persons on Thursday.

KCR had also accused BJP of destroying all systems in the country.

In the said regard, KCR asserted that a video containing elements of the conspiracy of what the BJP has done to buy the MLAs of his party has been released and added that the videos are being sent to Supreme Court judges as well as the judges of the High Court in all states and their Chief Ministers.

He appealed to everyone to save democracy stating that this is the culmination of BJP's anarchy.

Speaking about the broker, KCR said, "Ramachandra Bharati, a broker met MLA Rohit Reddy. Then Reddy complained to us and we took it to the home ministry. One cannot lose any more governments to the BJP."

The CM also accused Tushar Vellapalli, who contested on a BJP ticket and lost to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, of having spoken to TRS MLAs to assure them of the alleged defection deal.

He said that the people who came to tempt TRS MLAs recently were not ordinary people. He said that it would be a shock to hear the things said by those who met the MLAs. These people said that they have already overthrown 8 governments in the country. They said that they are ready to overthrow some more governments.

CM KCR warned that this is not a simple case. He said that in these videos, the aspects of which government has been overthrown in what manner have also been explained and if these unconstitutional forces are not stopped, it will be a danger to democracy.

Notably, the MLAs poaching case in Telangana took a new turn after it emerged on Sunday that the KCR government had withdrawn the general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state government issued GO on August 30, 2022, which came to light today. (ANI)

