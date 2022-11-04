Delhi, November 4: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government is considering implementing the odd-even rule for vehicles amid increasing pollution levels. The curbs come in view of the air quality plunging into the severe category as the city records its worst air since December 26 last year.

Delhi government is considering to adopt the odd-even policy in Delhi. Even in Punjab, steps are being taken to avoid stubble burning, Kejriwal, who was joined by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, said during a press conference. Odd-Even Rule To Be Imposed Again in Delhi Due To Worsening Air Quality? AAP Government Considering It, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

What is Odd-Even Scheme?

Delhi government’s odd-even rule is a traffic rationing measure under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates. When the scheme is implemented, vehicle registrations ending with odd digits like 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 would not be allowed on the roads on even dates like 2, 4, 6, 8, 10. Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit - 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 - would not be allowed on the roads on days with odd number date, like 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. Delhi Air Pollution: Indefinite Holidays Declared in Primary Schools, No Classes Tomorrow Onwards Till Air Quality Improves

Odd-Even: Know Rules, Fine and Exemptions Given Last Time

The odd-even formula — under which private cars with number plates ending in odd numbers are allowed on roads odd dates and vice-versa (with some exemptions) — was introduced in 2016 to help bring down vehicular pollution in the city during peak pollution period in winter. If anyone violated odd-even rule then a fine of Rs 4,000 used to be charged. Two Wheelers, Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age, Private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities, electric vehicles were exempted from the rule.

Odd-Even: Expected Date and What To Expect

Amid the worsening Air Quality in the city, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented with Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect on Thursday. Odd-Even rule is expected to be rolled out for the fourth time soon amid worsening air quality. Delhi government has already put a ban on BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR.

All primary schools in the national capital will be closed from Saturday onwards until the air quality improves, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

