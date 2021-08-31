Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday set up an automated sophisticated vehicle washing machine in collaboration with ATS ELGI.

KSRTC has set up this automatic bus washing machine on pilot basis at Bangalore Central Division (depot-04). The machine was inaugurated by KRSTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad.

KSRTC Director T Venkatesh, ATS ELGI Managing Director Praveen Tiwari, KRSTC Chief Mechanical Engineer Dr K Ramamurthy and others were also present on the occasion.

The machine that is freely installed on a trial basis in KSRTC will cost Rs 17 lakhs. It facilitates automatic washing of buses with the help of brushes controlled by a sensor and programmer.

The set-up completely eliminates manpower and saves 50 per cent of electricity and water. (ANI)

