Jalandhar, August 30: In a shocking incident of acid attack, a 47-year-old was critically injured in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. The 50-year-old man allegedly threw acid on the woman on Sunday after a verbal spat. The incident took place at Vijay Factory near the Focal Point area. The accused has been identified as Sohan Lal. He and the woman work in the same factory. The accused was arrested by the police. Mumbai Shocker: Rape Survivor Attacked with Acid in Andheri, Threatened to Withdraw Complaint.

According to a report published in The Tribune, Raj Rani suffered 35-40 percent burns. She is undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital. She suffered burns on her face, hands and knees. Rani’s 20-year-old son also worked at the Vijay Factory, where her mother is employed. He took the victim on his bike to the hospital. Bihar Shocker: 19-Year-Old Attacked with Acid In Nalanda, 5 Arrested.

“I took my mother to the hospital on my bike. She was in unbearable pain. After a verbal spat with my mother, the suspect threw nearly 50 ML acid at her, reported the media house quoting the victim’s son as saying. Rani’s daughter told The Tribune that as per doctors, her mother’s vision was damaged. The police have started investigating the matter. The main reason for the attack is yet to be known. The police are also checking the security cameras installed at the factory.

