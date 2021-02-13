Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) A total of 151 birds were found dead in Maharashtra on Friday amid the avian influenza scare and samples have been sent for tests, a state animal husbandry department official said on Saturday.

These include 134 poultry birds from Buldana, Amravati and Jalgaon, he said.

Bird flu tests are being run on the samples in the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, as well as Pune based Disease Investigation Section, he added.

He said 7,12,172 poultry birds, including 5,78,360 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar, 19.68 lakh eggs and 72,974 kilogram poultry feed have been destroyed in the infected zone.

