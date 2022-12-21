New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India on Wednesday said that the design of the Ayodhya airport would be based on the idea and spirit of the Ram Mandir, invoking a sense of spirituality.

"To cater to the needs of the local population as well as pilgrims and provide direct connectivity to Ayodhya -the important religious destination, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work of development of the airport for Civil flight operations," the airport authority said in a statement adding that the design of the airport will reflect the idea and spirit of Ram Mandir, invoking a sense of spirituality and creating a sense of place for all passengers arriving and departing from the airport.

Also Read | Goa Government Identifying Suitable Land To Set Up Permanent IIT Campus, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

According to the statement by AAI, the airport development project worth Rs 242 Cr includes the construction of a terminal building and the development of airside facilities like widening and amp; expansion of the runway, etc.

"The new terminal building with a total area of 6000 square meters is being designed to serve 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of six lakh passengers, the authority said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 37,500 Girls From OBC Castes To Get Rs 20,000 Each Aid for Marriage.

The roof of the terminal is proposed to be adorned with Shikharas, of varying heights to convey a sense of grandeur to the structure. Along with the varying shikharas, the terminal will have decorative columns displaying important events from the story of Ramayana pictorially. The glass facade of the terminal will be designed to recreate a sense of being in the very palace of Ayodhya. The building will shine aesthetically and functionally, displaying a perfect mix of local architecture with a modern architectural note.

The building also incorporates environmentally responsive systems that reduce the consumption of energy and improve overall efficiency using skylights, solar power systems, and efficient rainwater harvesting amongst others.

'PM Modi has envisioned Ayodhya to be developed as a spiritual centre and Global Tourism Hub where the values and ethos will be matched by futuristic infrastructure, for benefit of tourists and pilgrims. Development of the airport in Ayodhya will be an important step towards contributing to his vision," the authority added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)