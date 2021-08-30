New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): During the celebration of the 'Iconic Week', a week-long celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, e-Photo exhibition "Making of the Constitution" and virtual poster exhibition "Chitranjali@75" were inaugurated.

The celebration which began on August 23, came to a close yesterday. "The celebrations which saw an enthusiastic participation by all Media Units of the Ministry," the ministry said in a press release.

"The most notable feature of the week was the inauguration of e-Photo exhibition 'Making of the Constitution' and virtual poster exhibition 'Chitranjali@75' by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dr L. Murugan and Meenakshi Lekhi," the release further read.

During the week, the Doordarshan network showcased a series of documentaries such as 'Netaji', 'Merger of princely states', etc. Popular Indian films such as 'Razi' were also telecasted.

National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) organised a film festival on its OTT platform, screening a specially curated bouquet of films such as 'Island City', 'Crossing Bridges' etc.

Regional News Units of DD and All India Radio (AIR) aired special stories on freedom fighters, places and events of historic importance as part of their daily bulletins and as special programmes. Several Community Radio Stations too pitched in and aired special programmes.

Various aspects were highlighted in these programmes including the exceptional contribution, valour, dedication, and sacrifices of the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

"The Regional Outreach Bureaus (ROB) of Bureau of Outreach and Communication held nukkad nataks, skits, magic shows, puppetry, folk recitals through various Integrated Communication and Outreach Programmes and more than 1000 PRTs by Song and Drama Division across the country. Freedom walks were organised in partnership with Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS Units in States," the ministry informed.

The Minister of State for I&B Dr L. Murugan inaugurated an exhibition on freedom fighters organised by ROB in Bengaluru. In a similar event in Bikaner, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated an exhibition organised by ROB Rajasthan.

The regional units of the Press Information Bureau held webinars on various topics across the country. These topics were selected to highlight teh contribution of heroes from the States during the freedom struggle. In a notable development, Nonagenarian Freedom Fighter Rohini Gavankar addresses PIB Mumbai Webinar on the Role of Mumbai in Freedom Movement. The webinar by Bhubaneswar regional unit

The young audience was engaged during the Iconic Week through various quizzes and interactive activities and competitions.

"The Iconic Week was centered on the idea of Jan-bhagidari, ie participation of people. The objective of this was to make Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a peoples' movement instead of it being a Government led programme," the ministry said. (ANI)

