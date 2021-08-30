Chennai, Aug 30: A special team of Tamil Nadu police has arrested a 22-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh after a video went viral in which she was seen beating her 2-year-old son.

The police registered a case after a complaint was received from the woman's husband. The woman, who has been identified as Thulasi, was seen thrashing her two-year-old son, Pradeep, repeatedly punching on his face. People who watched the video were shocked and demanded action against her.

The police said that the woman is a resident of Madura Mettua village in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. Her husband, Vadivazhagan, confirmed that the woman is his wife.

The couple had entered into a quarrel after Thulasi was regularly found talking to another man over phone. Vadivazhagan had sent her to her father's place in Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh over this issue.

The police arrested the woman on Sunday and brought her to Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The police are ascertaining whether the video was circulated by Thulasi's husband or some other person.

