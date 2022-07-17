Bareilly (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A four-month-old baby boy died after he was thrown off the roof of a three-storey house by a monkey in a rural area of ??Bareilly, an official said on Sunday.

Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma said that the incident has been reported and a team of forest department has been sent to conduct an investigation.

Reportedly one Nirdesh Upadhyay (25), resident of Dunka village of Bareilly said that he and his wife were walking on the terrace of his three-storey house with his four-month-old son on Friday evening. Suddenly a herd of monkeys came on the roof.

The couple tried to drive away the monkeys but they surrounded Nirdesh. When he tried to run toward the stairs, the child dropped from his hands.

Before Nirdesh could hold the child, a monkey grabbed the newborn and threw him off the roof.

The child fell and died on the spot.

