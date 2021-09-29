Allahabad, Sep 29 (PTI) The appointment of Balbir Giri as new mahant of Baghambari Math here is almost final after the death of Mahant Narendra Giri and the decision would be formally announced on Thursday in Haridwar.

This information was given by Niranjani Akhara's secretary, Mahant Ravindra, Puri on Wednesday.

Mahant Narendra Giri, also the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, had allegedly committed suicide on September 20 and he had expressed the desire to make Balbir Giri the mahant of the Allahabad's Baghambari Math.

Late Giri's advocate Rishi Shankar Dwivedi too has said in his last will of June 4, 2020, the deceased mahant had desired of making Balbir Giri his successor.

“In our meeting last evening, we had deliberated upon the issue of appointing the new mahant of the math and had decided that the person who had been nominated by the late mahant as his successor should be made the new mahant of the Bagahmbari math,” said Puri.

“As our other mahants are presently in Haridwar, the issue will be deliberated upon again there and a formal announcement would be made there on Thursday,” he said.

“It has almost been decided that Balbir Giri would be made the new mahant of the Baghambari Math,” he said.

Talking of a tradition of felicitating a new mahant by offering a shawl to him during what is called ‘Sodhshi Bhandara', Puri said this ritual would be held on October 5 between 11 am and 1 pm.

He said during the appointment of the new mahant of the Baghambari Math, a monitoring committee of five mahants of the Niranjani Akhara too would be made.

This panel would ensure that the new mahant does not sell any property belonging to the math, which includes over 30 to 50 bighas of land in neighbouring villages beside the math campus land and a famous temple of Lord Hanuman, sitting in a laid back posture, in Allahabad

