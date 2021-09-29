Chandigarh, September 29: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal unveiled a host of projects and schemes for the promotion of tourism in the state on September 29. The Chief Miniter inaugurated an exciting package of scenic and religious day tours in Panchkula. In a bid to promote tourism in the state, a comprehensive plan has been prepared to make Panchkula a new center from the point of view of tourism. During his visit, Manohar Lal also inaugurated adventure sports activities like parasailing, paramotor and jet scooter at Tikkar Tal in Morni Hills of Panchkula district.

As the formal inauguration has been done by the Chief Minister, the sports and aero activities in Tikkar Tal in Morni Hills will be operational commercially. Training would be provided by the government to the local youth to carry out adventure activities for the tourists, an official statement said. The initiatives will boost the efforts of the government for the development of tourism in the state. Moreover, employment opportunities will be created for the youth. With a view to promoting Haryanvi culture in the country and across the world, the Chief Minister also launched 'Home Stay and Farm Tourism' policies. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Reviews Developmental Works at Karnal, Directs Officials To Expedite Construction Work at Various Sites.

The scheme will allow the house owners to provide homestays to tourists. The main aim of homestay is to provide tourists a great choice of hotels as homestays, allowing tourists to stay at their homes with local families and experience the local culture and cuisine. The scheme lays down the eligibility criteria for homestays including incentives, registration procedure, inspection and police verification, marketing and promotion among others. The Chief Minister also released a brochure highlighting the key features of the homestay policy, that aims to give tourists an excellent alternative to hotels.

