Ballia (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) One more person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the firing incident in Durjanpur village that took place following a fracas over allotment of ration shops and left a man dead, officials said.

Station House Officer, Reoti police station, Praveen Singh said Harsh Singh, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested near Kolkala Nullah here.

On October 15, local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh had allegedly opened fire leaving 46-year-old Jai Prakash Pal alias Gama dead, following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops in the village.

A named FIR against eight persons and 20 to 25 unnamed persons was lodged by the family of the deceased of which 13 people, including main accused Dhirendra, have so far been arrested.

