Candidates those who are willing to work in government banks must gear up as both state and central banks have announcement various recruitment procedures. These examinations are one of the most desired exams for graduates seeking jobs in the banking sector across the country. Banking & Insurance jobs are reputed as well as the largest employment generating sector for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals. In the middle of a pandemic, many state and central banks have issued notifications to recruit candidates for various posts online. From the United Commercial Bank (UCO), to the State Bank of India (SBI), in this article, we bring you all the bank job details for 2020-21, including official websites and important dates, so you can apply online and start your preparation to appear in the recruitment exams.

UCO Bank Recruitment 2020

UCO Bank has issued a notification to recruit candidates for various posts of Specialist Officer—Scale I and Scale II. The process for online application has started from October 27, at the official website; ucobank.com. The applicants must be over 21 years of age, and the upper is capped at 30 years. According to the bank’s notification, the post of Officer Scale I will be in the pay scale of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Again, the pay scale for Officer Scale II is between Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950.

IBPS Recruitment 2020

The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) from today, October 28, 2020. Eligible candidates will be able to submit IBPS PO application on or before November 11, 2020, at the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The bank has increased the total number of vacancies to 3517 for various government banks of India, including Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank. The prelims exam will be held in January, 2021.

SBI Bank Recruitment 2020

SBI is hiring for multiple positions. The bank has issued notification for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on its official website, sbi.co.in. There won’t be any written exam, but eligible candidates will have to appear in the interview to get selected.

RBI Recruitment 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the Bank’s medical consultant post. Candidates who are interested in the position can apply online at the official website, rbi.org.in. The Bank organisation invites applications for its Medical Consultant Vacancy and candidates having MBBS qualification can only apply at the same.

These are the vacancies available at various central and state banks in India. You can visit the official websites of the respective banks, read the detailed notifications and apply within the given time frame. To grab a seat and achieve your desired career, it is important to prepare in the best manner as per the bank syllabus, specified by the officials to crack the bank exams.

