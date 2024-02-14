Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Police seized banned gutkha and tobacco products with an estimated value of Rs 2.95 crore from three trucks in Thane district and arrested three men, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

"A crime branch team of Thane rural police found the packets of banned gutkha and other tobacco products hidden inside three container trucks parked near a hotel along the Mumbai-Nashik national highway in the early hours of February 11," said Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, DS Swami.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Beheads Wife After Domestic Dispute, Walks Around With Severed Head East Midnapur, Arrested.

He said the estimated value of the seized gutkha and tobacco products is Rs 2.95 crore and that of container trucks is Rs 60 lakh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Virtually Lay Bharat Mart's Foundation Stone in Dubai (Watch Video).

Police arrested Tahir Sitab Khan (41), Mohammad Tarif Habib Khan (24), and Jahul Yasin Haqque (37), all residents of Rajasthan, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, and FDA regulations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)