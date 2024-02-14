West Bengal Shocker: Man Beheads Wife After Domestic Dispute, Walks Around With Severed Head East Midnapur, Arrested

Kolkata, February 14: In a shocking incident, a man in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district killed his wife and walked around with her severed head on Wednesday. The accused was arrested after locals informed the police. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the India Today report, the man, identified as Goutam Guchhait, 40, was seen by locals near the Chistipur bus stop, holding the head of his wife in his hand. He was covered in blood and appeared to be mentally disturbed. The locals alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and arrested the man. The police also recovered the body of his wife from his house.

Man Beheads Wife After Dispute

The police said that Guchhait had a domestic dispute with his wife and killed her in a fit of rage. He then chopped off her head with a sharp weapon and left the house. The police have registered a case of murder against Guchhait and are conducting further investigation.

In another incident, a man allegedly strangulated his wife to death, suspecting her fidelity in West Bengal's Darjeeling. The incident took place in the Putimari area under the Bagdogra police station limits near Siliguri. The police arrested the accused identified as Mahadeb Biswas (28).

According to the police, Mahadeb suspected that his wife, Rina Biswas, had an illicit relationship, resulting in a quarrel between the couple. On November 13, the accused first strangulated his wife and later dumped the body in a tea garden area. Mahadev later lodged a missing complaint at the Bagdogra Police Station. However, Rina's parents lodged a complaint against Mahadeb, accusing him of killing Rina.

