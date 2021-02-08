Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday visited the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon in Mumbai, where a film on 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being shot.

As per an official release, Mahmud said ties between Bangladesh and Maharashtra will deepen due to the film being directed by eminent director Shyam Benegal.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh and Bangladesh's Deputy High Commissioner in India Mohammad Lutfor Rahman were also present on the occasion.

"The friendship between India and Bangladesh is natural and both the countries have historic heritage. India and Bangladesh share good industrial, cultural and commercial ties. The relations between Bangladesh and Maharashtra will deepen due to Bangabandhu' cinema," the statement quoted Mahmud as saying.

The film is co-produced by India and Bangladesh and will be shot in Mumbai and Kolkata, the statement added. PTI

