Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday extended support to the statewide bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) over the incident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district.

State BJP Spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, "Bharatiya Janata Party will join the Chhattisgarh bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over the incident in Bemetara that resulted in the death of a youth and the bandh will be held on Monday."

"A youth named Bhuneshwar Sahu was murdered by some fanatic Muslims yesterday in an incident that happened in Saja Vidhansabha. There were continuously eight cases of Love Jihad in that area and Sahu Samaj was creating public awareness that Love Jihad is a crime", Gupta said.

He also alleged conspiracy behind the youth's murder and the government is supporting the accused.

"Sahu was murdered in a conspired manner. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government is doing appeasement and this is why the accused are still roaming free. They are getting the instigation of the government, which is why such incidents are happening continuously in Chhattisgarh. In the name of Naxalism, 5 BJP workers were killed in Bastar, now this is happening in other places", Gupta added.

VHP Executive President Chandrashekhar Verma said, "A young man was killed with sharp weapons and those who went to his help were pelted with stones and injured. Not only this but in Sukma, Balrampur, Ambikapur, Kawardha, and Raipur, Muslim hooligans have carried out such incidents. The number of such incidents is increasing and the government has no control over it.

"Seeing the plight of the state and the government, it seems that there is no peace between Muslims and Christians also. This is not a government of Hindus, therefore Hindu society will have to unite and introduce its power. We've to let them know that if Hindus wake up, they will not get a place on Earth. We want to unite the Hindu society, so tomorrow we are closing Chhattisgarh and also doing chakkajam", Verma added.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP workers on Sunday gathered at Jai Stambh Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and took out a rally and appealed to all business organizations to stop their business on Monday.

Tension gripped Chhattisgarh's Bemetara on Saturday after a child was thrashed by a few people prompting a clash between two groups reportedly belonging from separate faiths, leading to the death of a person and a few others injured.

Three police personnel were also injured in the incident, informed the police.

"Police have arrested 11 persons. Further probe in the case is underway", the police said. (ANI)

