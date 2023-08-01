Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 1 (ANI): Border Security Force personnel on Monday thwarted a smuggling attempt across the India–Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad. A cattle smuggler was killed in an encounter, said officials.

"In a commendable display of presence of mind, fearlessness, and bravery, the jawans of Border Outpost Jalangi, 141 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF), successfully thwarted a group of smugglers attempting to smuggle cattle across the Indo–Bangladesh border on Monday. Despite facing an aggressive attack from the smugglers, the vigilant jawans responded firmly, resulting in the death of one smuggler," stated a BSF release.

A K Arya, DIG spokesperson of BSF South Bengal Frontier said, "On July 31, 2023, around 0130 hrs, while diligently performing their duty, the BSF jawans noticed suspicious movement and spotted smugglers accompanied by cattle heading towards the BSF Domination Line. Sensing the urgency to prevent the illicit act, the jawans confronted and warned the smugglers. However, the smugglers disregarded the warnings and continued their pursuit towards the Domination Line. To deter the miscreants, the BSF jawans initially used verbal warnings and non-lethal stun grenades, aiming to disperse them and halt their activities. Undeterred, the miscreants armed themselves with sharp-edged weapons and bamboo sticks, encircling the BSF personnel with the intention to inflict grave injuries."

"Realizing the imminent threat to their lives and left with no alternative to protect themselves, the BSF jawans took decisive action by firing two rounds from their personal weapons. As a result, the miscreants were forced to retreat from the spot," he added.

During a thorough search of the area, the jawans successfully seized one cattle, preventing its illegal transportation.

Tragically, one smuggler, identified as Mominul Islam (35 years old) hailing from village Jinnatpara, PS Rani Nagar, district Murshidabad, lost his life during the encounter. The body of the deceased smuggler has been handed over to Jalangi police station, and the seized cattle has been handed over to Dhyan Foundation for further legal action.

A K Arya, DIG spokesperson of BSF South Bengal Frontier, stressed that the jawans on the Indo-Bangladesh border display unwavering vigilance despite the inherent risks they face. He further emphasized that smugglers often resort to fatal attacks on the jawans when their nefarious plans are thwarted, leading to grave injuries. The BSF jawans remain steadfast in their commitment to protect themselves, government property, and curb smuggling activities, thereby ensuring the safety and security of the border. (ANI)

