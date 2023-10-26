Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) BJP MLA from Kotulpur in West Bengal, Harakali Protiher, on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Protiher is the seventh BJP MLA from the state to join the Trinamool since 2021.

TMC leader and senior minister Firhad Hakim told reporters, "MLAs like Protiher were feeling helpless in BJP's toxic ecosystem of revenge, persecution, hate and intimidation. He understood he could not work for the people of his constituency by remaining in the BJP."

"The BJP government at the Centre is plotting to halt the development initiatives of the pro-people TMC government by squeezing funds allocation for 100 days' work. I cannot continue to be associated with such anti-people party having no ideals or principle," Protiher told reporters after joining.

Bisnupur BJP MP Soumitra Khan said Protiher's action was "good riddance".

"It is good riddance for us. Protiher will be treated the way he deserves by people of Kotulpur," he added.

Welcoming Protiher, the TMC said, "This move reflects a resounding commitment to serving the people and strengthening the unwavering ideals of Ma, Mati, and Manush. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family."

"With this union, we stand united in our mission to bring positive change and progress to our communities. Together, we pledge to work tirelessly, hand in hand, for the betterment of Bengal," the statement said.

BJP had won 77 assembly seats in the 2021 polls. BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar later resigned as MLAs bringing down the party's tally to 75.

With the switching over of seven BJP MLAs to the Trinamool since 2021 and the death of legislator Bishnupada Roy in July, the effective strength of the saffron party in the assembly has come down to 67.

