New Delhi, October 26: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "envelop" remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit.

The poll panel asked her to respond to the notice by October 30 evening.

The EC action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against her. The BJP accused Priyanka Gandhi of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: All Promises by PM Narendra Modi Like Women’s Reservation, Caste-Based Census and ERCP Are ‘Empty Envelopes’, Says Priyanka Gandhi.

EC Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Election Commission of India issues show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct guidelines during the election campaign in Rajasthan. BJP had submitted a complaint to the EC yesterday saying she made false, unverified… pic.twitter.com/zNaBXiODnN — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelop of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Promises Annual Allowance of Rs 10,000 for Women Heads of Families.

She then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that "envelops" are shown to public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections. The BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint.