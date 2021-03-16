Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) Two more people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, raising the toll to 10,297, the state health department said in its bulletin.

Both of them -- one in North 24 Parganas and the other in Howrah -- died due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.

At least 255 new cases were registered in the state, taking the tally to 5,78,853, he said.

Kolkata alone recorded 97 fresh cases.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 5,65,398, with 242 more recuperating from the infectious disease.

Bengal currently has 3,158 active cases, the department said in its bulletin.

As many as 88,57,386 sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 17,042 clinical examinations in the last 24 hours, it added.

Meanwhile, 1,88,170 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, of which 1,66,948 took the first dose and 21,363 the second dose, a health department official said.

Altogether, 27.83 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state so far, he added.

