Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday logged 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,17,665, the state health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,200 with no fatality reported, the bulletin said.

At least 37 more people recuperated from the contagious disease, with the total number of recoveries increasing to 19,95,984.

Bengal currently has 481 active cases.

As many as 2,48,62,441 samples have been examined thus far, including 11,704 since Friday.

