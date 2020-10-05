Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: UP Police File 19 FIRs Across State, Allege Sedition, Conspiracy to Disturb Peace.

As many as 3,009 people have recovered from the disease since Sunday, taking the discharge rate in West Bengal to 87.95 per cent, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 27,717 active cases, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Shiv Sena May Contest 30-40 Seats in Upcoming Polls, Says Sanjay Raut.

Altogether 40,140 samples have been tested in the state since Sunday evening, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)