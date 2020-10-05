Lucknow, October 5: Nineteen FIRs have been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police across the state in connection with the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras. Some of the cases relate to either social media posts or comments on television channels in connection with Hathras incident. The main FIR in Hathras mentioned sedition, conspiracy and promoting religious hatred as charges. UP Government Provides Security to Hathras Victim's Family.

The 19-year-old Dali girl died on September 29 in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. She was found brutalised in Hathras's Boolgarhi village where she lived on September 14. She said she was gang-raped by four upper-caste men. Her death and mid-night cremation by the UP police reportedly against the wishes of her family triggered nationwide outrage. The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been facing criticism over the safety of women in the state. Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say Uttar Pradesh Police Citing FSL Report (Watch Video).

The various sections in the main FIR, registered at the Chandapa police station in Hathras, include Sections 120 B, 153 A, 153 B, 195, 195A, 465,468, 469, 501, 505 (b, c, 2) and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, slammed the Opposition over their attack on his government over the Hathras case, saying they are "indulging in newer conspiracies" to trigger riots and hamper development.

"Those who do not like development, they want to trigger communal and caste riots in the state and in the country," he said. Yogi Adityanath said, "They will derive political mileage from the riots, hence they are indulging in newer conspiracies. We have to be alert against all these conspiracies and accelerate the process of development." The Congress has been demanding the chief minister's resignation over the issue.

