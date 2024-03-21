India News | Bengal: TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee Jabs BJP over Delay in Naming Remaining LS Poll Candidates

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Amid rising political temperatures in the state following the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP for delaying the publication of Lok Sabha candidates for 23 remaining Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said, "It has been ten days since we (TMC) unveiled the names of candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengal from the state at our rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds."

Also Read | Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav Over Alleged False Statements.

Also taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said his 'guarantee' was equal to 'zero guarantee'.

Also coming down heavily on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, Banerjee, who was formerly with the CPI(M) before switching loyalties, said, "The unemployment rate is rising. No new jobs are being created while people are losing existing jobs. This government has not invested nearly enough in the development of public infrastructure because of which no new jobs are being created. This country is going in the wrong direction because of zero guarantees of Modi."

Also Read | Dog Attack in Delhi: Woman Hurt After Being Attacked by Pet Dog in Shahdara.

Taking a jibe at the Cenrre's Smart City Mission, the TMC leader said, "While this initiative was taken up in many cities, no funds were allocated for it."

Also criticising the Centre over the pollution level in the Ganga, he said the pollution levels have touched new heights since 2014.

"No steps have been taken in addressing the pollution of the Ganga," he claimed.

Also lashing out at the Centre over demonetisation, or the recall of high-value currency notes, he said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opposed this move. Demonetisation played with the livelihoods of many people while crippling our economy."

"The government said that demonetisation would result in bulk seizures of black money while also curbing terror funding. But nothing happened on either front. All big promises fell flat," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien, demanded that the Lok Sabha elections be held under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, alleging that the BJP was deploying all sorts of tricks to run down the Election Commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)