Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) The probe report of the one-man inquiry commission constituted by the Karnataka government to inquire into the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people, was on Thursday placed before the state cabinet, which will discuss and decide on it in the next meeting.

The commission headed by retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha submitted a two-volume report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 11.

Also Read | BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi's Stealing Charge of 'Election Chori' at EC Regarding 'SIR' Exercise in Bihar, Scoffs at Jail Swipe on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The cabinet has received the report of Justice Cunha. We will study and discuss the same in the next cabinet and we will communicate to you (media) the decisions thereafter," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Asked about the findings of the report, he said, "It is not known. We opened that as the last subject at the meeting today. The cabinet will study the report. We will discuss and decide on it in the next meeting."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Central Government Employees Get 30-34% Hike? Check Details.

To a question about submitting the report to the court, the minister said, "Whenever it has to be submitted, we will submit it."

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

The one-man inquiry commission was asked to identify the persons responsible for the omissions or deficiencies that led to the incident.

As per the terms of reference to the commission from the government, the panel was also asked to suggest precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, among others.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)