New Delhi, July 17: Over 10 million central government employees and pensioners across India are eagerly awaiting the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission. A recent report by Ambit Capital brings both hope and realism—projecting a salary hike of 30% to 34%, while also highlighting that implementation may not happen before FY27. For example, if an employee currently earns a basic salary of INR 50,000, it could rise to between INR 65,000 and INR 67,000 under the new structure, offering major financial relief.

The delay, however, is procedural. The government has not yet constituted the 8th Pay Commission panel. Based on past patterns—such as the 7th Pay Commission, which was set up in February 2014 and implemented in January 2016—the new panel may take at least 15 to 18 months to complete its work once formed. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May See Salaries Triple by 2027 As Fitment Factor Set To Rise.

According to Ambit Capital, even if the panel is announced soon, recommendations may not be submitted until late 2026. Implementation is therefore expected during FY27 (April 2026 to March 2027). Importantly, the effective date for the new pay structure is likely to be January 1, 2026, ensuring no financial loss to employees or pensioners. 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

Employees will receive arrears from the effective date once the new pay scales are approved. These arrears will reflect the salary difference, potentially offering a lump sum payout from January 2026 to the actual implementation date.

While the wait may feel frustrating, the 8th Pay Commission promises a meaningful increase in pay without any retrospective loss. The report serves as a reminder that although delays may occur, central government employees and pensioners can look forward to substantial financial benefits in the coming years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).