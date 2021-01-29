Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday commissioned through video link the new command and control centre of the BMC-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

The CCC has been set up in the transporter's Wadala depot and is part of its Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS).

Speaking on the occasion, the CM lauded the civic-run undertaking for giving a service true to its name to the people of Mumbai, adding that it was taking strong steps towards modernisation.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of BEST for working diligently during the coronavirus outbreak and providing relief to people during the tough period when suburban locals were not plying.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said the CCC will have to video walls which will be manned by 16 people, and it will help track operations in real time and give information to commuters.

