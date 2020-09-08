Bhadohi, Sep 8 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Bhadohi's Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra in connection with a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

The Nishad Party MLA is currently lodged in a Chitrakoot jail.

Government counsel Dinesh Pandey said District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar rejected his bail plea.

Mishra was arrested from Madhya Pradesh after a relative of his lodged a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement against him, his wife Ramlali, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu.

Earlier, a Bhadohi court had sent the MLA to a 14-day judicial custody.

Police had booked them under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on August 14.

The MLA has 73 cases registered against him. He has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

