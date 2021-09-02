New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday said he had to use a boat to commute within his Badarpur constituency as the entire area has been flooded with rainwater.

The legislator also released a video in which he is seen sitting on a boat and crossing the flooded Pul Prahladpur underpass on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road (MB Road).

MB Road is a critical link of south Delhi as it connects Badarpur with Mehrauli and subsequently, Gurgaon. This route also connects Mathura Road with the Haryana border.

Bidhuri said there was massive waterlogging in the area due to clogged drains.

"This state of affairs paints a shameful picture of the so-called 'World Class' city of the Kejriwal government. The PWD has failed to clean drains before the monsoon which led to such a situation," he said.

Terming the situation scary and unfortunate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that one spell of rain destroyed the entire road network and flooded most of Delhi.

He said in his own Badarpur constituency, the situation was bad as the underpass at Prahladpur on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road had been completely flooded, causing inconvenience to thousands of people.

Referring to the Prahladpur underpass situation, Bidhuri alleged that the matter was brought to the notice of the chief minister, but he had paid no heed to it.

"The dreams being sold to the people of Delhi about a World Class city have fallen flat on the face, and the rains have exposed the government.

"The CM is away on a two-week meditation course and the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, is busy doing political tours out of Delhi with no concern for the people of Delhi, which is unforgivable," Bidhuri said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jai Prakash, along with locals, took out a march on Thursday in protest against widespread waterlogging in the Sadar Bazar area.

“The entire area was flooded after heavy rains on Tuesday. This waterlogging was caused due to the laxity of Kejriwal government as bigger drains of the area, which are handled by PWD, were not cleaned,” Prakash said.

