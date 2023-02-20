Kochi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Kochi Muziris Biennale embodies the joy of experiencing some of the greatest modern artworks that are completely honest and created with sincerity, Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund said on Monday.

The creations of Norwegian artists impressed Frydenlund and his wife Gina Lund, at the Biennale, where they spent considerable time extolling the beauty of the works.

"It is of high significance that the Biennale has paved the way for the exhibition of the global arts itself," Frydenlund said after visiting the contemporary art festival.

Two renowned artists from Norway -- Elle Marja Eira and Hilde Skancke -- are exhibiting their artworks at the Kochi Biennale this time, the organisers said in a release.

"The works of both of them are beautiful and powerful. They are the pride of our nation... The Kochi Biennale provides a unique experience as it reflects the various cultures from across the world and a myriad choice of subjects under a single roof," the Norwegian diplomat said.

Kochi Biennale Foundation President Bose Krishnamachari and International Partnership and Programs-In-Charge Shwetal A Patel earlier accorded a warm welcome to the Norwegian Ambassador and his wife at the Fort Kochi Aspinwall House.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on December 12 inaugurated the country's largest contemporary art exhibition here. The Biennale will conclude in April.

Besides the main venues, Aspinwall House and Pepper House, the exhibition of artworks and installations will be held at TKM Warehouse, Dutch Warehouse, Kashi Art Cafe, Kashi Town House, and David Hall, all in and around Fort Kochi. The Durbar Hall Art Gallery in the heart of Ernakulam city is also a Biennale venue.

The Biennale was launched in 2012, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the biennial event. The fifth edition, originally scheduled in 2020 and postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic, is finally being realised in a grand manner.

The fourth edition in 2018 saw over six lakh art enthusiasts from across the world calling it as one of the top international art destinations.

