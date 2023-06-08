Rohtas (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy missing for two days was found trapped between two piers of a bridge over the Son River in Bihar's Rohtas on Thursday.

The boy is a resident of Khiriyanw village. Local police and senior officials reached the spot soon after the information. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called for the rescue operation.

Also Read | 'Hajj Is Religious Practice Protected by Constitution of India': Delhi High Court Stays Centre's Suspension of Registration Certificates, Quota Assigned to Haj Group Organisers.

The boy's father Bhola Shah said his son is mentally unstable and was missing from home for two days.

"We have been looking for him in the nearby villages, but could not find him. We got a call 3-4 hours ago and got to know that he is stuck here," the father told ANI.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Woman Dozes Off in Autorickshaw, Loses Balance and Falls on Road Near Pazhavanthangal Signal, Dies After Coming Under Rear Wheel of Three-Wheeler; Driver Booked.

NDRF Assistant Commandant Jaiprakash said that the boy was stuck there on the bridge in a very critical position.

"The child is safe for now and we are giving him food from here. The rescue team will safely bring him here soon," Jaiprakash said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)