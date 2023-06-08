Chennai, June 8: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a woman who dozed off in an auto rickshaw died after she fell from the vehicle. The incident took place on Tuesday night near the Pazhavanthangal signal in Chennai. The deceased woman has been identified as R Ramya (32), a resident of Andiyappan Naicker Street in West Mambalam. Police officials said that the woman worked as a home nurse.

According to a report in the Times of India, Ramya died after she fell from the vehicle as she was sleeping in the autorickshaw. An officer said that the incident took place when the deceased woman was returning from the Melmalayanur temple in Villupuram. As per the reports, Ramya hired the autorickshaw in order to visit a temple with four of her family members. Chennai Shocker: Biker Falls on Milled Road in Tambaram, Dies After Being Run Over by Speeding Lorry.

As there was a space constraint, two children sat with the driver in his seat. However, Ramya later switched her seat fearing that the children would fall asleep. During the journey, all the passengers including Ramya fell asleep. Unfortunately, Ramya who was sitting in the front with the driver lost her balance and fell onto the road near Pazhavanthangal signal.

She came under the rear wheels of the autorickshaw. Ramya suffered injuries to her thighs and later died. The police sent her body for a postmortem examination. After the incident came to light, the police booked the autorickshaw driver Manikandan on the charges of causing death due to negligence. Chennai: Man Crashes Scooter Into Road Median While Trying To Save New Pet Dog From Falling Off Vehicle, Dies.

