Patna, Feb 4 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday approved Rs 21.56 crore for organising the Women's Kabaddi World Cup-2025 and World Sepaktakraw Championships for both men and women in Rajgir and Patna respectively next month, an official said.

The cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved Rs 8.25 crore and Rs 13.31 crore for the events, respectively.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: AAP Eyes 3rd Term, BJP and Congress Look at Resurgence As Stage Set for High-Stakes Assembly Elections.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS-Cabinet Secretariat), said, "For the first time in Bihar, the Women's World Cup Kabaddi Championship will be held from March 7 to 12 at Bihar State Sports Academy in Rajgir. The cabinet approved Rs 8, 25, 72,729 for the event."

A total of 15 countries, including Poland, Romania, Kenya, Uganda, Argentina, Iran, Bangladesh and India will participate in the championship.

Also Read | ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’ Reveals Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Games' in Foreign Policy, PM Narendra Modi Tells Lok Sabha MPs (Watch Video).

The state will also host the Sepaktakraw World Cup (Men & Women) between March 18 and March 26 at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, he said.

"The cabinet approved Rs 13,31,36,000 for the event. Total 16 countries, including India, will participate in the event," the official said.

Other participating countries include Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, France, Germany, the USA, Brazil and Australia. A total of 192 male and female players will take part in the event.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of an Ahmedabad-based company as Principal Consultant for the development of the famous Baba Harihar Nath Mandir at Sonepur in Saran district.

"The Baba Harihar Nath Mandir will be developed on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. The cabinet approved the appointment of HCP Design Planning And Management Pvt Ltd as Principal Consultant for the project," Siddharth said.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the release of Rs 20,000 crore for the implementation of 188 schemes announced by the CM for the districts of North Bihar.

"Funds for implementing several projects and schemes related to different departments were approved," he said.

These include 42 schemes worth Rs 6577.38 crore under the Road Construction Department, five schemes valued at Rs 495.12 crore under the Urban Development and Housing Department and seven schemes worth Rs 344 crore under the Tourism Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)