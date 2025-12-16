Patna (Bihar) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the 7 Nischay-3 program, set to be implemented in Bihar. This is the third instalment in the program.

The first instalment of 7 Nischay was completed between 2015 to 2020, and 7 Nischay-2 was completed between 2020 to 2025.

Taking it to X, the Bihar CM wrote, "Since our government was formed on November 24, 2005, the state has been governed by the rule of law, and for 20 consecutive years, work has been done for the development of all sectors and all sections. I am happy to inform that after achieving the goals related to development with justice in the 7 Nischay (2015-2020) and 7 Nischay-2 (2020-2025) programs under the good governance in the state, it has now been decided to implement the 7 Nischay-3 program to include Bihar in the category of most developed states..."

He highlighted the seven key resolutions of the scheme.

The first resolution, "Double Employment," aims to double the state's average per capita income.

"To achieve this, several programs and schemes have been implemented. Under the Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme, we are providing 10,000 rupees to women in the state for self-employment. Beneficiaries of this scheme will receive assistance of up to 2 lakh rupees to expand their employment," CM Nitish Kumar wrote.

He mentioned a caste-based and a socio-economic survey conducted in 2023, which identified 9.4 million families that will be prioritised for the employment schemes and provided additional financial assistance as required.

"The goal is to create jobs and employment opportunities for 10 million youth in the next five years. A separate Department of Youth, Employment, and Skill Development has been established to address this issue," CM Nitish Kumar added.

The second resolution of the scheme is "Prosperous Industry-Strong Bihar."

Under this, three high-level committees have been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to accelerate industrial development in the state.

The main objectives of these committees are to make Bihar the new technology hub of Eastern India, to develop Bihar as a world-class workplace, and to encourage the state's renowned entrepreneurs and talented youth to set up industries within the state, the Bihar CM stated.

"Industrial zones are being developed in all districts of the state for industrial establishments. We have set a target of ensuring private investment of at least Rs 50 lakh crore in the state over the next five years..." he wrote on X.

"After the formation of the current new government, a new Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Industries has been formed under the Industries Department to promote small industries, and a new Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation has been established to promote exports and market development of the state's local products. We have decided to restart nine closed sugar mills in a phased manner and establish 25 new sugar mills," he added.

The third resolution is "Progress in Agriculture - Prosperity of the State," which will accelerate the fourth Agricultural Road Map, formed for the eyars 2024 to 2029 to raise farmers' income.

Additionally, the Makhana Road Map will be developed to promote the production and processing of Makhana.

Special emphasis will be placed on dairy and fisheries, and milk production committees will be formed in all villages of the state, and "Sudha" sales centres will be established in every Panchayat. The work of providing irrigation water to every farm will also be further advanced, he noted.

The fourth resolution is "Advanced Education - Bright Future," which will enhance the education system in the state. A separate Higher Education Department has been established in the state.

"Now, the state's prestigious educational institutions will be developed as Centres of Excellence, and a new Education City will also be constructed in the state," the CM stated.

The fifth resolution is "Accessible Health - Safe Life," which will focus on the development of block community health centres as speciality hospitals and district hospitals as super speciality hospitals.

"Public-private partnerships will be encouraged for better education and treatment in the state's new medical colleges and hospitals. To ensure better medical facilities in remote rural areas, a separate system of incentives for doctors and a policy to ban private practice by government doctors will be introduced," the CM wrote on X.

The sixth resolution, "Strong Foundation - Modern Expansion," will plan on expanding the urban areas and strengthening the civic amenities. Modern planned cities will be developed, and affordable housing will be provided to the urban poor, the CM said.

Five new expressways will be constructed to provide easy connectivity within cities, and rural roads will be widened to two lanes in a phased manner.

Additionally, electrical infrastructure will be strengthened, and the use of solar energy will be promoted by installing solar panels on the rooftops of all willing residents.

The state's tourist destinations will be developed and established as national and international tourist destinations. All types of tourist amenities will be developed along the circuit connecting tourist destinations.

Furthermore, film cities will be built at key locations in the state to facilitate the shooting of Hindi and regional language films, and the film industry will be encouraged.

Along with the construction of a world-class sports city in Patna, centres of excellence for sports will be established in all districts of the state. National and international sports competitions will also be hosted in the state. Besides, 430 approved schemes related to Pragati Yatra and the remaining works of Saat Nishchay-2 will be completed expeditiously.

The seventh and final resolution of Saat Nischay-3 is "Samman for All - Ease of Living."

This resolution will focus on efforts to make life easier for all citizens through modern technology, innovation, and sensitive governance.

"I am fully confident that the implementation of the programmes of Saat Nishchay-3 will help in fulfilling the resolve of developed Bihar and Bihar will join the category of most developed states," the Bihar CM concluded. (ANI)

