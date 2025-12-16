Mumbai, December 16: A man from Sabarkantha, Gujarat, has been arrested for running a catfishing scam that targeted his own friends, exploiting their desire for marriage. Posing as a woman named "Kinjal Patel", the accused allegedly duped at least 10 bachelors over several years, collecting money under false pretenses of marriage. The case has shed light on how personal relationships can be weaponized in online fraud, especially in the context of matrimonial aspirations.

The main complainant, a 35-year-old bachelor from Sabarkantha, had been searching for a bride for years after a breakup. The accused, identified as Ankush Patel, befriended him and introduced him to a woman named “Kinjal Patel” via WhatsApp. The complainant began chatting with “Kinjal,” who shared photographs and claimed her family had approved the alliance. Over two years, the complainant transferred around Rs 5 lakh to the woman, trusting that marriage was imminent. However, despite repeated requests, “Kinjal” always avoided meeting in person, citing health and other issues. Gujarat: Woman Travel Operator Defrauded of INR 1.95 Crore in Vadodara on Pretext of Arranging Travel Packages to Dubai and Vietnam.

Discovery and Confession

The scam was uncovered when the complainant checked his transaction statements and noticed that the beneficiary’s name matched that of the accused’s father. He confronted his friend, who allegedly confessed to posing as the woman. Police found that the accused had used the money to repay his personal debts. The accused reportedly returned Rs 1 lakh in instalments after being confronted, but failed to repay the remaining Rs 4 lakh despite repeated demands.

Wider Pattern of Fraud

Police investigations revealed that Ankush Patel had targeted at least 10 friends in a similar manner, creating fake female profiles on social media and messaging platforms to lure bachelors with promises of marriage. Other victims lost sums ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. The accused himself is a bachelor and, according to police, had faced financial setbacks after a failed relationship and the collapse of his own marriage plans. This disappointment reportedly motivated him to target his friends. Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

Police Response and Legal Action

The complainant approached the cyber helpline and filed a formal complaint with the cybercrime police. A case has been registered under sections related to cheating, and the IT Act has also been invoked. Police are examining digital evidence, bank transactions, and social media accounts to identify other victims and trace the total amount involved. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging anyone who may have been targeted to come forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).