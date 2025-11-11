Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged the people of the state to vote in the second phase of the assembly polls and exercise their democratic rights.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to prioritise voting above their chores.

"In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place -- all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights without fail. Vote and inspire others to do so as well. Vote first, then refreshments!" Chief Minister Kumar posted on X.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory. These constituencies are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

In Bihar, mock polling was conducted at several booths across the state to test and ensure preparedness ahead of voting.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third voters will also cast their vote in the elections.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

Out of the 122 seats, 11 are assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.

Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each; Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal and one in Sheohar district.

Out of all these seats, the BJP won 42 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious in 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and left parties collectively secured five.

NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. Jan Suraaj is also confident of its prospects.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour. (ANI)

