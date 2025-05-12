Patna (Bihar) [India] May 12 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Buddh Purnima.

He also organised a special program at Buddha Smriti Park, installed the statue, and meditated at the Vipassana centre.

In his X post, he wrote, "Today, on the occasion of Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, Lord Buddha was worshipped in a special programme organised at Buddha Smriti Park. Along with this, the statue of Lord Buddha installed in the Buddha Smriti Park, the Bodhi tree of Bodh Gaya, the Anand Bodhi tree and the Bodhi tree brought from Anuradhapuram in Sri Lanka were worshipped. The holy relics of Lord Buddha were worshipped, circumambulated and meditated at the Pataliputra Karuna Stupa located in the Buddha Smriti Park. He also sat with Buddhist monks and prayed for world peace and wished for happiness, prosperity and peace in the state and the country. After this, I got information about all the arrangements at the Vipassana centre and also meditated."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that Lord Buddha's life will always inspire the world community towards "compassion and peace."

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages, based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony, have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and to followers of Lord Buddha worldwide.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha all over the world. The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. His ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," President Murmu said.

She further asked to adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives and contribute to "building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat."

Buddha Purnima mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.It is also known as Vesak.

In 1999, it became an UN-designated day, to acknowledge the contribution of Buddhism to society.

It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' - as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parnirvana.

Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May. Many devotees visit Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on this occasion.

Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (ANI)

