Beijing, May 12: A court in China ruled that the death of a 60-year-old security guard, who died while having sex with his girlfriend during working hours, qualifies as an industrial accident and his family is entitled to compensation. The man reportedly worked 7 days a week without an official day off. The court said that since the man remained on duty at all times, all his activities fall within workplace activities.

The man, surnamed Zhang, was the sole security guard at a small factory in Beijing, where he was required to work 24 hours a day with no official days off, South China Morning Post reported. On October 6, 2014, Zhang died suddenly while having sex with his girlfriend in the factory’s security room, which also served as his resting area. Police confirmed the death was natural, with no signs of foul play. Sex Deal Ends Up in Murder: Chinese Man Kills Transgender Woman for Refusing Sex After Getting Money in Pattaya, Cuts Her Body From Neck to Genitals As He 'Wanted To Play'.

Man's Son Applies for Compensation

A year after the incident, Zhang’s son applied for compensation through the Municipal Social Security Bureau. However, his request was denied. The death occurred during a personal act unrelated to job responsibilities, the bureau argued. In response, Zhang’s son filed a lawsuit against both the factory and the bureau, asserting that his father’s death occurred at his workplace, during work hours, and while fulfilling the conditions of a 24/7 job.

Court Rules in Favour of Family

In 2016, the court ruled in the family's favour, saying that since Zhang was required to remain on duty at all times, his actions, including resting and engaging in a relationship, fell within the scope of workplace activity. A subsequent appeal by the factory and social security authority was rejected by a higher court, which upheld the original decision. China: Woman Stages Fake Wedding With ‘Rich’ Man, Defrauds Relatives of INR 12.8 Crore in Shanghai.

In February 2017, the social security authority officially classified the death as an industrial accident under China’s Industrial Injury Insurance Rule. Although the compensation amount was not disclosed, the ruling ensures the family is eligible for insurance benefits.

