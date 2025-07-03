Patna, Jul 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday assessed the water levels of the Ganga at various ghats in Patna and directed officials to remain on high alert and prepared for any potential emergency.

Accompanied by senior officials from various departments, the CM visited JP Setu, Digha Ghat, Krishna Ghat, and Gandhi Ghat to assess the situation.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM assessed the situation near JP Setu, where the water level of the Ganga was rising. He asked the district administration to remain prepared to tackle the situation if the water level further increases."

Ganga's water level has increased at Maner, Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, and other locations due to recent rainfall.

However, in most parts of Patna, the Ganga is still flowing below the danger mark.

Rivers across the state have also shown a rising trend following incessant rains over the past two to three days.

"The CM travelled along Atal Path, JP Ganga Path to take stock of the situation", it said.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain in most parts of the state over the next two days.

