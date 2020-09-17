Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday said that the department has decided to start work on issues raised by former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a couple of days before his death.

In a letter addressed to Satya Prakash Singh, the former union minister's son, Jha said the issues raised by the late leader from his hospital bed were examples of his commitment to the people of Vaishali, his constituency.

Also Read | BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, Hit by COVID-19, Remains Critical at Manipal Hospital; Political Leaders Tweet ‘Condolences’.

Singh, who died after a prolonged illness at AIIMS, New Delhi on September 13, 2020, had written to Kumar on September 10 urging him for amendment to MNREGA, bringing Lord Buddhas begging bowl from Kabul to Vaishali, hoisting the tricolor at Vaishali, the worlds first republic, constructing small bridges over Gandak canal in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali district.

"The chief minister has asked me to take immediate action in this regard, he said adding the water resources department has taken in-principle decisions on a number of suggestions made by Singh.

Also Read | Indian Army Foils Pulwama-Type Attack Bid in Kashmir With Recovery of 52 Kg Explosives.

These include construction of a single lane road bridge on Vaishali branch canal in Sahebganj block of Muzaffarpur, construction of a sluice gate over Malmala canal in Mahnar block of Vaishali district and construction of a road till the bridge over the canal at Dhamaun village of Samastipur district, he said.

Kumar told newsmen in the assembly premises, where Singhs body was brought for paying last respects on September 13, that the government has started acting on issues raised by the late leader.

Some issues raised by him fall in the ambit of the Centre and the state government has referred them to the union government for appropriate action, Kumar said.

Singh had resigned from the RJD on September 10 after remaining loyal to RJD for more than three decades since the party's inception as he was reportedly unhappy over the induction of alleged mafia don and former LJP MP from Vaishali Rama Singh into it.

He was also reportedly unhappy with the style of functioning of Prasad's heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Speculations are rife that he had done this influenced by Satya Prakash Singh, who is said to have given up his corporate job to join politics.

The JD(U) is said to have been mooting a legislative council berth for him since before Singh's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)