Patna, April 3 (PTI) Attacking the Bihar government over alleged rise in crimes, senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Thursday said the state had turned into a university of criminal training under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician also said there was no deterrence effect of law among the criminals.

Kumar previously served as a Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum and, before the division of Bihar, held the position of City SP in Patna.

Speaking to reporters, the party's national spokesperson said, "The law and order situation has completely collapsed in Bihar. There is no deterrence effect of law among criminals. The state has become the university of criminal training under Nitish Kumar's rule."

"Police personnel are not safe—they are being killed by criminals. Neither Chief Minister nor his ally, the BJP, seem bothered about the safety and security of people."

Kumar alleged, "There has been an almost 400 per cent rise in overall crime in the state over the last few years. Around 953 heinous crimes are committed almost every day in Bihar. One can imagine the state of affairs. I think Nitish Kumar ji is waiting for this figure to cross the 1,000 mark (Wo intezar kar rahe hain ki ye figure ek hazaar paar kar jaye)."

Highlighting specific concerns, he claimed, "While crimes against children have risen by 7,000 per cent over the years in the state, incidents of crimes against women have increased by 1,000 per cent."

Kumar alleged that both the BJP and JD(U) are responsible for the complete collapse of law and order in Bihar.

"Bihar ranks second in the country for murder cases, after Uttar Pradesh. Atrocities against economically weaker sections, SCs, and STs are also the highest in the state. The main achievement of the NDA government in Bihar is hundreds of incidents of murder, loot, kidnapping and rape," he alleged.

He also criticised the state government's inaction. "The CM and NDA leaders are clueless about the collapsed law and order situation in the state. Criminals are killing people, and there are still over 100,000 vacant posts in Bihar Police."

